(WTAJ) — It’s No Shave November and while there are many different styles to wear your beard or mustache and some are more popular than others — Here is what Pennsylvania prefers.

StyleSeat did a study using Google search data to find the most popular beard styles and mustache styles each state prefers in the United States.

Key findings

The most popular beard styles are goatees, full beards, mutton chops, and chin straps.

The states most obsessed with beards are California, Indiana, and Utah.

The most popular mustache styles are English, pencil, and lampshade mustaches.

The states most obsessed with mustaches are New Hampshire, Delaware, and West Virginia.

While many might find it simple to just not shave, others will find suave grooming to be just as important as styling one’s hair. Beard balm, beard butter, beard oil… the list goes on to maintain classic style facial hair.

But for now, let’s get past No Shave November then you can decide to keep growing, or shave it back down.

Most popular beard style in Pennsylvania

Speaking of a classic style, there’s nothing more classic, or iconic, than Pennsylvania’s favorite — the goatee.

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The goatee is as classic as you can get for a style of beard. The style got its name from men having a tuft of hair on their chin, without the mustache, like a goat. However, the style heavily evolved in the 1990s as pop culture influencers were seen with all kinds of variations.

In fact, the goatee was so popular that many people started to encompass the Van Dyke(with a mustache) into the same category. You may have never heard of the Van Dyke, but you’ve definitely seen it as Johnny Depp has been wearing one for what seems like decades.

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

There’s also the ever-so-iconic “round,” which is widely referred to as a goatee. Celebrities such as “Stone Cold” Steve Austin were easily identified by their goatee. So much so that Austin, 20 years after leaving the wrestling world, still sports it in the exact same style.

Most popular mustache style in Pennsylvania

Turning to Movember, the number one mustache in Pennsylvania is the English.

The English is very similar to the handlebar and may even be called one and the same. It’s a straight style that comes points/tips at the end. You can see in the picture how it could be mixed in with the handlebar, especially if it’s a bit thicker and you put just a little too much curl on the ends.

Handlebar Club member Andy Wakefield, sporting an English mustache, poses for a portrait. (Photo by Matthew Lloyd/Getty Images)

So there you have it. The most popular beard and mustache for Pennsylvania based on Google search data. Do you have a favorite style to wear, or to see other people sporting?