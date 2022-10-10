HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– Nominations are currently being accepted for Pennsylvania’s “2023 Trail of the Year.”

According to a press release, the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) wants Pennsylvania residents to vote on which trail is their favorite. Forms are currently being accepted until Nov. 11.

“Trails are important connectors in our natural spaces, which is why we are excited to receive nominations that share the impact our wonderful trails bring to communities across the commonwealth,” Dunn said.

The Pennsylvania Trails Advisory Committee picks a “Trail of the Year” to help raise awareness and public support. They also work on the development of a statewide land and water trail network to facilitate recreation, transportation, and healthy lifestyles for all, the release reads.

“Thank you to the Trails Advisory Committee for its work to uplift trails in Pennsylvania,” Dunn said. “I am eager to see which trail comes out on top.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Whichever trail wins will be announced in a news release, and it will receive a commemorative poster that will be available across the commonwealth, a trailhead marker, promotion on ExplorePATrails, and funding that promotes safety and environmental protection.

Last year, the Delaware Canal State Park Towpath was voted the “Trail of the Year.”

Forms along with other paperwork for nominations can be found and submitted online.

More than 12,000 miles of trails along with support projects can be found and explored in Pennsylvania.