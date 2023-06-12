DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Officials in Dauphin County are managing a fuel spill coming from a Norfolk Southern generator station.

Fire department, state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) and hazmat personnel responded to a report of fuel on Industrial Road on Thursday, June 8 11:20 a.m., according to the Dauphin County Commissioners Office.

The crews discovered that the fuel was coming from a Norfolk Southern generator station and contacted Norfolk Southern officials who then said a clean-up contractor was responding.

Photos of reported Norfolk Southern fuel spill, photos via Harrisburg Bureau of Fire

Photos of reported Norfolk Southern fuel spill, photos via Harrisburg Bureau of Fire

Photos of reported Norfolk Southern fuel spill, photos via Harrisburg Bureau of Fire

A bigger spill was discovered later Thursday by emergency crews, but it seemed to have stopped, officials said. An investigation by crews near where a storm drain empty revealed that between 1,000 and 1,500 gallons of diesel fuel spilled from the generator tank.

A boom was put at the outfall into Paxton Creek by DEP and Capital Region Water officials, and they put absorbents in the drain system. A vacuum truck was also called to drain the system and pooled fuel at the side of the road.

The fuel was able to be contained around the bridge by Industrial Road, near HACC’s main entrance, officials said.

Norfolk Southern released the following statement regarding the spill

“On Thursday June 8th, a diesel leak was reported near our yard. Our crews immediately began responding to identify the source and contain it, in addition to the fire department who deployed booms to catch the fuel. We appreciate their fast response. We promptly notified state agencies, and began flushing and vacuuming any affected areas. Most of those spots were cleaned up Thursday. We’re working closely with state officials, and our personnel and contractors remain on-site. The leak was found to be a broken valve on a storage tank.”

The Commissioner’s office says that there is no impact on Wildwood Park.

According to the Department of Environmental Protection, the source of the fuel was a failed valve on a fuel filtering unit. Impact to the creek was determined to be minimal and no deceased aquatic life was observed as of June 12.

The clean up is ongoing and will continue until there are no additional signs of petroleum product impacting Paxton Creek.