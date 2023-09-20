ATLANTA, Ga. (WTAJ) – Norfolk Southern announced on Wednesday a new partnership that will provide life-saving data to first responders. In a press release on Sept. 20, they named RapidSOS as their new partner in this effort.

RapidSOS is the world’s first intelligent safety platform that securely links life-saving data from over 500-million connected devices, apps and sensors directly to 911 and field responders.

This partnership will help equip first responders with critical information to safely respond to a rail emergency by giving them quicker and easier access to cargo and hazardous materials information, enabling them to call for mutual aid, and by providing ongoing training at no cost to first responders.

911 call centers and first responder agencies throughout Norfolk Southern’s 22-state network will have faster access to the information they need in order to safeguard their responses, save lives and protect communities, according to John Fleps, Norfolk Southern Vice President of Safety.

The enhanced data from Norfolk Southern will be available to 911 centers and field responders nationwide in early 2024.