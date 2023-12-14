BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An off-duty Pennsylvania officer is facing involuntary manslaughter charges after allegedly assaulting the witness of a shooting who died from his injuries.

John J. Hawk, 37, a Center Township officer who was off-duty allegedly assaulted a 48-year-old man at the scene of a shooting outside of a Walmart in Monaca, Pa. in November 2022. The man died after he was knocked to the ground and struck his head, Attorney General Michelle Henry said.

According to a release from Henry, Hawk was said to be untruthful while testifying about the incident to a Grand Jury.

After months of testimony, the Grand Jury recommended charges of involuntary manslaughter, aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment and perjury, Henry said.

Hawk was charged on Wednesday, Dec. 13, when he turned himself in for arraignment. Bail was set at $200,000 unsecured.

“This sworn officer’s actions caused the death of a man who did not present a threat of any kind on the day in question,” Attorney General Henry said. “Law enforcement officers take an oath to protect and serve, and a badge does not permit any officer to break the laws they are trusted to uphold. My office will hold public officials accountable when they step out of line and harm citizens of the Commonwealth.”

The victim was a bystander at a shooting outside of a Walmart store on November 6, 2022. As police investigated, the victim approached an officer about potential evidence he wanted to provide to police. Hawk was said to be off-duty and wearing casual clothing. He confronted the victim and pulled him away from the officer, according to Henry.

Hawk did not announce himself as police, did not display law enforcement credentials, and was not heard or seen announcing the victim as under arrest. Additionally, under Center Township Police Department policy, Hawk did not have the authority to place the man under arrest.

According to the criminal complaint, as Hawk and the victim were standing, Hawk struck the victim in the chest while performing a leg-sweep maneuver. This knocked the man to the ground, striking his head on the asphalt.

The victim died upon arrival at an area hospital. The medical examiner determined that the blunt force trauma contributed to the death.

The investigation revealed that the victim was compliant with orders to back away from the investigating officer, was not aggressive, and did not pose a physical threat to Hawk or anyone else, Henry added.

On-duty officers testified that Hawk was asked to only secure the scene perimeter, noting that Hawk did not have police credentials displayed and did not announce himself as police.

Henry announced that the Grand Jury found that there was no legal justification for Hawk’s use of force against the victim.