KARNS CITY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The parents of Karns City High School football player Mason Martin, who collapsed during a game, continue to feel blessed in their latest update.

Mason’s parents said that he was still unconscious, but he managed to open his eyes halfway and blink a few times. The rehabilitation team was also able to get Mason to squeeze their hands on command, the first he had physically responded to such a command.

The parents said that one of his doctors said he is “off the charts” in regard to what they typically see. They are confident in his ability to pull through this and recover, they just need to be patient.

Mason was scheduled to go to Mercy Hospital to continue his rehabilitation, but it was pushed back a week due to bed availability.

His parents said they continue to feel blessed every day despite the hardships the family is facing.

While they said they can’t express enough how thankful they are for all the support, they ask everyone to continue to believe.

Mason was rushed to the hospital Sept. 1 after he collapsed from an injury in the middle of a Friday night football game. He was found to have a collapsed lung and brain bleed, taking weeks for the swelling to go down enough for doctors to assess the damage.