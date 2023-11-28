PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) — Leaders from the Pennsylvania Departments of Health (DOH) and Human Services (DHS) and advocates representing older adult associations across the state joined together to highlight continued efforts by the Shapiro Administration to enhance care for residents in long-term care communities.

To help address these challenges, earlier this year the Department of Health consolidated these efforts into the Long-Term Care Transformation Office to provide guidance and assistance to long-term care communities, including assisted living, intermediate care, skilled nursing, personal care homes, and state veterans homes, across Pennsylvania.

The office is focused on long-term care workforce resiliency, infection prevention and control and emergency preparedness, as well as sustainable outbreak response operations.

Mechanicsburg, PA. Dr. Debra Bogen, Acting Secretary of PA Dept. of Health speaks during Tuesday's event. Leaders from the Pennsylvania Departments of Health (DOH) and Human Services (DHS) and leaders representing older adult associations across the state joined together at Country Meadows of West Shore to highlight efforts to enhance care for residents in long-term care communities. November 28, 2023.

Mechanicsburg, PA. Dr. Debra Bogen , Acting Secretary of PA Dept. of Health speaks during Tuesday’s event. Leaders from the Pennsylvania Departments of Health (DOH) and Human Services Human Services (DHS) and leaders representing older adult associations across the state joined together at Country Meadows of West Shore to highlight efforts to enhance care for residents in long-term care communities. November 28, 2023.

Mechanicsburg, PA. Meredith Mills, President and CEO of Country Meadows of West Shore speaks during Tuesday’s event. Leaders from the Pennsylvania Departments of Health (DOH) and Human Services Human Services (DHS) and leaders representing older adult associations across the state joined together at Country Meadows of West Shore to highlight efforts to enhance care for residents in long-term care communities. November 28, 2023.

Mechanicsburg, PA. Garry Pezzano, President and CEO of LeadingAge PA speaks during Tuesday’s event. Leaders from the Pennsylvania Departments of Health (DOH) and Human Services Human Services (DHS) and leaders representing older adult associations across the state joined together at Country Meadows of West Shore to highlight efforts to enhance care for residents in long-term care communities. November 28, 2023.

Country Meadows of West Shore President and CEO Meredith Mills highlighted examples of how it is using Quality Investment Pilot grant funding announced by DOH earlier this year to supplement its own investment in workforce development and infrastructure improvements.

The funding is helping long-term care facilities across the state implement innovative strategies to improve staff training and retention as well as develop infrastructure interventions to improve infection prevention control and emergency preparedness.

“We rely on long-term care communities to protect and preserve the health of our loved ones – our fathers, mothers, siblings, friends, and neighbors. It is rewarding but challenging work,” Acting Secretary of Health Dr. Debra Bogen said. “If there is one thing we learned over the past couple of years, it is that long-term care facilities across Pennsylvania need coordinated and collaborative assistance to bolster critical support services for their residents and workers.”