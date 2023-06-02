PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — Oh baby, another gorilla was born at the Pittsburgh Zoo, the second this year!

Guest at the Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium are not seeing double, that’s right, a second Western lowland gorilla, a baby boy named Bo, was born at the zoo on May 13. Bo and his mother, Moka, are both doing well, according to the zoo.

Bo along with his mother Moka – Photo courtesy of the Pittsburgh Zoo

The newborn joins fellow young resident Charlotte, a female gorilla, who was born on Feb. 14 earlier this year.

In the past, the zoo typically host naming contests for their new animals, but in this case, the animal care staff decided on Bo to honor his late grandfather, Mimbo, who resided at the Pittsburgh Zoo until 2005.

Guest may catch a glimpse of Bo at any time, but shouldn’t expect to see Bo and Charlotte playing anytime soon as they spend time with their immediate families. The Pittsburgh Zoo now has eight gorillas in their residence. The Zoo now hosts two distinct gorilla troops that rotate through indoor, outdoor and behind-the-scenes areas. Bo and Charlotte are each a part of two separate troops.

“Troops in the wild typically consist of one silverbacked male, females, and offspring, so this

became a natural arrangement,” explains Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium Curator of Mammals,

Kelsey Forbes. “The two groups do have constant visual access to one another, which allows

both infants to see the other family members. Both troops are doing great.

In addition to the two baby gorillas, the Pittsburgh zoo welcomed twin Amur leopard cubs in March as well as three consecutive nyalas born in February, March and April.