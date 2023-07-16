ELYSBURG, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One has been charged and another is injured after a stabbing at Knoebels campsite.

Court documents state that 32-year-old Jessica Marie Bertholf allegedly stabbed the victim during an argument between the two.

According to police, around 1:27 p.m., they were dispatched to Knoebels campsite for a reported stabbing.

Upon arrival, police say the victim was being treated for an injury to the right side of her neck by EMS.

Police say the pair were friends and the argument occurred after they had been arguing prior in the day and agreed to stay away from each other.

Locust Township police say the argument escalated later in the day after the victim began flirting with an unknown male and threaten to leave the campsite which would leave Bertholf and her daughter with “no way home.”

The criminal complaint says Bertholf got angry because the friend was going to leave her there, then Bertholf slashed the victim’s front tire before the two got into a physical altercation.

During the physical altercation, Bertholf swung the knife towards the victim and left her with a several-inches long slash to her neck, police say.

Officials have charged Bertholf with aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, and disorderly conduct.