INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One person is dead after a chase and officer-involved shooting in Indiana County Sunday night.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, a Trooper attempted to stop a vehicle Sunday night at around 11:55 p.m. in the area of Yankeetown Avenue and Lockard Avenue Extension in Center Township.

The driver, a currently unnamed man, proceeded to flee, starting a chase through Center Township and Homer City Borough. Troopers used spike strips to try and stop the man, but he continued driving.

State police said an encounter along SR 119 resulted in a Trooper shooting the man who later died from the injury despite efforts of troopers to render aid.

Troopers report that no officers were injured.

The Troop A Major Case Team, the Indiana County District Attorney’s Office, and the Indiana County Coroner’s Office are investigating this incident.