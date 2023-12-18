(WHTM) — A one person has died after a hotel explosion in Lancaster County, according to Lancaster County Chief Deputy Coroner Eric Bieber.

State Police say they were notified of the explosion at about 2:36 a.m. and that there was heavy fire and smoke at the Bird-in-Hand Family Inn when first responders arrived.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released, however State Police say the victim was a female employee of the hotel. An autopsy was conducted, according to the coroner’s office.

About 20 local fire departments responded to the scene. State Police say a preliminary investigation revealed the incident was from propane explosion. The source of the explosion is still under investigation.

Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshals and the State Police Lancaster Criminal Investigation

Unit are currently on scene investigating.