SALISBURY TOWNSHIP, LEHIGH COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One person is dead after a fatal aircraft incident in Lehigh County, Wednesday afternoon.

According to Lehigh Valley Coroner, Daniel A. Buglio, he was called to the 1400 block of Keystone Road in Salisbury Township for an aircraft incident.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reported a single-engine Piper PA-28 plane crashed at 1:42 p.m. into a yard on Keystone Road with two people in it and first responders were on the scene.

Officials say, the plane went down less than five miles from the Allentown Queen City Municipal Airport.

Buglio says, the Deputy Investigator and Field Supervisor were all on the scene when he arrived and it was determined that a small plane had crashed in the area.

According to Buglio, there was one deceased occupant in the aircraft, who was pronounced dead at 2:39 p.m.

The other occupant who survived the crash was taken to a local trauma center at Lehigh Valley Hospital, but there is no word on their condition yet.

The identity of the dead has not yet been released as the coroner is still investigating, identifying, and notifying the next of kin.

A press release confirms that an autopsy is scheduled and will be performed.

“This is an extensive ongoing investigation with my office and all agencies involved,” Buglio said.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) says there were two people on board the airplane and their conditions and identities will be released by local authorities.

In addition to the coroner’s office, the fatal crash is being investigated by the Salisbury Township Police Department, the FAA, and the NTSB.