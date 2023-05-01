INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 20-year-old woman was killed this past weekend after a crash on Route 22 in West Wheatfield Township.

Indiana County Coroner Jerry Overman pronounced Briana Shaffer, of McKeesport, dead at the scene Sunday, April 30, at around 1:13 p.m.

Shaffer was reportedly driving east near Bethel Cemetary Drive, in the area of a Dollar General, when she lost control of her Honda Civic and hit the median. State police said she then crossed into the oncoming lane and collided with a Toyota Tacoma.

Shaffer was said to have been wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Stay up to date with news that matters to you with the WTAJ app on iPhone and Android by clicking here.

Three people in the Tacoma were taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown.

Damage to both vehicles was reportedly severe, PSP said.