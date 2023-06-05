PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – A Philadelphia legislator is looking to help schools reduce their costs with a grant initiative program for solar power projects.

State Representative Elizabeth Fiedler (D-Part of Philadelphia County) released a memo in April asking for support for her legislation. The legislation would create a Pennsylvania Solar for Schools Grant Program. This program would issue grants to school districts, intermediate units, career and technical schools, and community colleges to fund solar energy projects.

“Now is the time to incentivize solar adoption and bring back federal dollars to Pennsylvania through a targeted investment from the state government, Fiedler wrote. “On-site solar can reduce energy costs and save Pennsylvania school districts hundreds of thousands of dollars a year.”

Grants would cover the following:

The purchase and installation of equipment

Permit fees

Energy storage

Utility interconnection

Other costs approved by the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED)

DCED would also provide technical assistance to schools and help them access additional funding opportunities through the federal Inflation Reduction Act.

“With the savings, districts in PA could reduce the tax burden and schools could invest in more teachers, support staff, and educational programming. In addition to all those benefits, solar school projects reduce carbon emissions and create family-sustaining jobs,” Fiedler added.

This legislation passed the House Consumer Protection, Technology, and Utilities Committee on Thursday, May 25 unanimously.