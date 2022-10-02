PITTSBURGH, Pa (WTAJ) — One man is dead after falling from an escalator at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on Sunday.

Around 4:45 p.m. Pittsburgh Police and EMS within Acrisure Stadium responded after a male had fallen from an escalator inside the stadium, according to a press release from Deputy Public Information Officer, Amanda Mueller.

Paramedics on the scene immediately administered care and transported the man to the hospital as he was in critical condition where he later passed from his injuries.

The cause of the fall is currently under investigation.

