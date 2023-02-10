ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — The Occupational Health and Safety Administration (OSHA) has fined Mars Wrigley Confectionary after two contractors fell into a chocolate tank at their Elizabethtown, Lancaster County facility last year.

Two workers had to be rescued after they fell into a partially filled chocolate tank on June 9, 2022. Authorities were called to cut a hole in the tank to rescue the two workers who were taken to the hospital by helicopter.

According to OSHA, the fine has been labeled as a serious citation. The citation states that Mars Wrigley did not make sure that the employees had the proper knowledge of how to clean the chocolate tank located in the facility.

The citation also states that the employees who were contracted to clean the tank were from an outside agency and did not work for Mars Wrigley directly.

Because of this, Mars Wrigley has been fined over $14,000 due to the nature of the incident.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

abc27 has reached out to Mars Wrigley, however, our requests for comment have not been returned. A spokesperson for Mars Wrigley told media partner LNP that they “do not have any additional information to share at this time.”