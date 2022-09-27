PHILADELPHIA (WTAJ) – A fire in Philadelphia produced a giant black cloud of smoke that could be seen for miles.
According to the Philadelphia Fire Department, over 100 firefighters are fighting the three-alarm. The fire is at a junkyard at Hunting Park.
The department is asking everyone to avoid the area and anyone who lives nearby has been asked to stay indoors. This is due to air quality control concerns.
- Broadband non-profit asking several counties to fill out survey to collect data
- Over 100 firefighter working to put out fire in Philly
- Homicide suspect, daughter killed in shootout with California law enforcement
- Penn State pass rush a step quicker in 2022
- Volvo’s next EVs include subcompact crossover, mid-size sedan
The fire disrupted Amtrak and Septa train services. No injuries are known at this time.