(WTAJ) — One lucky winner made the most of the Pennsylvania Lottery online games and claimed more than $270,000 to start off 2023.

The player, from Allegheny County, won $272,352.44 on the online game Stocking $tuffer Multiplier, the lottery announced Tuesday, Jan. 3.

Stocking $tuffer Multiplier is a connect-and-collect-style internet instant game. Gameplay features a chance to reveal a multiplier amount up to 20 times and a chance to activate the Holiday Bonus Jackpot Bonus Game.

PA Lottery online games are played on a computer, tablet, or mobile device.

Online players can also purchase Powerball, Mega Millions, Treasure Hunt, Cash4Life, Match 6 Lotto and PICK game tickets at palottery.com or by using the Lottery’s Official App.