HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– Governor Wolf announced that over $2 million in infrastructure funding will be heading towards projects in Somerset and Clearfield counties.

The millions that are heading to the two counties come from more than $44 million in funding from Community Development Block Grant-CARES Act (CDBG-CV) that will be going towards multiple infrastructure projects in Pennsylvania, according to a press release. In total, 22 counties in the commonwealth are receiving funding for upgrades for residents.

Clearfield County Commissioners will get $1,243,881 that will be put towards replacing water distribution lines. 4,600 feet of water line and about 26 homes along Pheasant Drive, Old Turnpike Road, and Hardscrabble Road will be reconnected to the new main line with new service lines.

Some residents of Lower Turkeyfoot Township in Somerset County will be getting water upgrades, as 42 homes along Draketown Road and in and around the Village of Draketown are expected to be affected. Commissioners are getting $1.5 million to install about 8,900 linear feet of PVC waterline as well as six fire hydrants and 42 service connections.

The counties are getting a total of $44,928623 that will go towards infrastructure projects.

“This funding will allow communities to make a variety of infrastructure updates,” Gov. Wolf said. “Whether it be water and sewage systems, parks, or social services, these dollars are going to help make communities better places to live, work, and play.”

Below are the other counties that also received funding:

Butler County – $5,183,857

Clinton County – $8,847,115

Crawford County – $1,241,960

Dauphin County – $13,005,733

Fayette County – $1,862,477

Indiana County – $690k

Lawrence County – $1,393,765

Luzerne County – $300k

Mifflin County – $3,542,520

Carbon, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Monroe, Pike, Schuylkill, Wayne counties (NEPA Alliance) – $1 million

Tioga County – $1,232,315

Union County – $2,685,000

Westmoreland County – $1.2 million

The federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) is the reason why the CDBG-CV funds are available for the counties, the release reads.