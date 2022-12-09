HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Over 450 vehicles that are no longer used by commonwealth agencies are set to be auctioned off on Tuesday, Dec. 13.

The vehicles will be put up for auction at 10 a.m. at Manheim Keystone Pennsylvania, 488 Firehouse Road, the Pennsylvania Department of General Services said.

If you are interested in purchasing a vehicle, there will be an in-person preview of vehicles that begins Thursday, Dec. 8, and runs through Sunday, Dec. 11. The previews will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Grantville auction site. While at the preview, you can register to personally view the vehicle. This must be done on or before Sunday, Dec. 11, at 4 p.m.

The auction will feature the following vehicles seized by state law enforcement agencies, according to the Department of General Services:

2014 Ford Taurus

2011 BMW X5

2007 Lincoln MKV

2001 Chrysler 300M

1994 Buick Park Avenue

Vehicle offerings will include:

4-wheel drive SUVs

Utility vehicles

Pickup trucks from Chevrolet, Dodge, Ford, GMC, and Jeep

Front and all-wheel drive sedans and mini-vans

Police Interceptor sedans and SUVs

Several utility/box trucks

The auction will begin at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13. Buyers must purchase their vehicle with certified funds in the form of a money order, cashier’s check, or certified check made payable to “Manheim Keystone PA.” Cash will not be accepted. More information regarding the auction can be found here.

This will be the last auction of 2022.