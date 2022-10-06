HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) released its third-quarter data detailing the number of firearm purchase denials and investigations from July 1 to Sept. 30, 2022.

According to the third-quarter Pennsylvania Instant Check System (PICS) statistics, a total of 285,980 background checks were conducted and 4,437 persons were denied the ability to purchase or transfer a firearm. The PICS is used by licensed firearms dealers and county sheriffs to determine whether someone can legally obtain a firearm or a license to carry.

Compared to 2021 third-quarter PICS statistics, over 17,000 fewer background checks were conducted and over 1,000 fewer people were denied in 2022.

Third Quarter PICS Statistics 2021 2022 Total number of PICS checks conducted 303,156 285,980 Persons denied 5,545 4,437 Total denials referred to law enforcement agencies 1,465 1,529 Referred to Pennsylvania State Police 356 363 Referred to local law enforcement 1,066 1,030 Referred to ATF 43 136 Arrests for a warrant at point of purchase 34 27

In Pennsylvania, a person commits a third-degree felony if they provide false statements on any state or federal form or present false identification that is likely to deceive a firearm seller, licensed dealer, or licensed manufacturer. When someone provides false information during a background check, an investigation is initiated by the PSP Firearms Division and referred to the applicable law enforcement agency.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

State police say some people are also found to have an active warrant for their arrest during the PICS process.

More information on PICS and carrying firearms in the state can be found on the Pennsylvania State Police website.