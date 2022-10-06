HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) released its third-quarter data detailing the number of firearm purchase denials and investigations from July 1 to Sept. 30, 2022.
According to the third-quarter Pennsylvania Instant Check System (PICS) statistics, a total of 285,980 background checks were conducted and 4,437 persons were denied the ability to purchase or transfer a firearm. The PICS is used by licensed firearms dealers and county sheriffs to determine whether someone can legally obtain a firearm or a license to carry.
Compared to 2021 third-quarter PICS statistics, over 17,000 fewer background checks were conducted and over 1,000 fewer people were denied in 2022.
|Third Quarter PICS Statistics
|2021
|2022
|Total number of PICS checks conducted
|303,156
|285,980
|Persons denied
|5,545
|4,437
|Total denials referred to law enforcement agencies
|1,465
|1,529
|Referred to Pennsylvania State Police
|356
|363
|Referred to local law enforcement
|1,066
|1,030
|Referred to ATF
|43
|136
|Arrests for a warrant at point of purchase
|34
|27
In Pennsylvania, a person commits a third-degree felony if they provide false statements on any state or federal form or present false identification that is likely to deceive a firearm seller, licensed dealer, or licensed manufacturer. When someone provides false information during a background check, an investigation is initiated by the PSP Firearms Division and referred to the applicable law enforcement agency.
Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter
State police say some people are also found to have an active warrant for their arrest during the PICS process.
More information on PICS and carrying firearms in the state can be found on the Pennsylvania State Police website.