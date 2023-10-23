PENNSYLVANIA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Over 57,000 people applied to for a chance to hunt Pennsylvania elk this year.

The general elk season opens Monday, Oct. 30, and runs six days through Saturday, Nov. 4. Pennsylvania now has three separate seasons for elk, a two-week archery season in September, the general season and a late season that begins Dec. 30.

This year, 72 of the 144 Pennsylvania elk licenses are for the general season. Of those, 30 hunters will be hunting antlered elk or bulls, and 42 will be hunting antlerless elk or cows.

Following completion of the general elk season, 46 hunters will participate in the late season that runs from Dec. 30 through Jan. 6, 2024. Seventeen of those hunters have licenses for antlered elk, 29 for antlerless.

Hunters participating in the general elk season, in which firearms are permitted, must wear, at all times, 250 square inches of daylight fluorescent-orange material on the head, chest, and back combined, visible 360 degrees.

Hunters must also properly tag elk harvests and bring them to the Game Commission’s check station, where the elk are weighed, and samples are collected to test for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD), brucellosis, and tuberculosis. To date, CWD has not been detected in Pennsylvania elk.

The elk check station is located at the Elk Country Visitor Center in Benezette, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day of the season.

During 2022-23, hunters harvested 131 elk (55 bulls, 76 cows) across three seasons, with 11 bulls meeting the minimum score for inclusion in the state records. A new No. 1 bull was recorded in the typical firearms category with a score of 407-4/8 taken last year, and a new No. 1 bull in the nontypical archery category scoring 445-2/8 harvested last year is the second largest bull ever taken in Pennsylvania.

During the 2023 archery season held Sept. 16-30, 22 elk were harvested, including 17 bulls and five cows.