PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – Over $5,000,000 will be going towards cleaning up abandoned oil and gas wells in the Allegheny National Forest.

U.S. Senators Bon Casey (D-PA) and John Fetterman (D-PA) announced that funding from the U.S. Department of the Interior (DOI) will be used to plug oil and gas wells. With support from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act the funds spur economic growth by creating good-paying, union jobs and protecting the beauty and natural resources of the Allegheny National Forest for Pennsylvanians and tourists for generations to come.

Pennsylvania has at least 8,000 documented orphan wells, wells that have been abandoned by fossil fuel extraction industries, and Millions of Americans live within just one mile from one.

“For too long, methane emissions from orphan wells have polluted Pennsylvania’s air and water and endangered one of our greatest natural resources, the Allegheny National Forest,” Senator Casey said. “Thanks to the infrastructure law, Pennsylvania can not only clean up these environmental hazards but stimulate the region’s economy by creating good-paying jobs.”

The Orphaned Wells Program, established by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to address legacy pollution, including methane emissions and water contamination.

This is part of a larger strategy to ensure clean air and water for future generations of Americans and address employment challenges in energy communities nationwide.

“Everyone deserves clean air and clean water, and the funding from this program will help us get there,” Senator Fetterman said. “The Allegheny National Forest is a Pennsylvania treasure, and I am proud that this investment, in large part from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill, will help keep it that way.”