PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – U.S. Senators Bob Casey and John Fetterman have announced that more than $75,000,000 in federal funding will go towards addressing contaminants in Pennsylvania drinking water.

The grant funding comes from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and will enable Pennsylvania to treat polluted water and conduct water quality testing. Common contaminants include Per – and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS).

“For years I have I urged multiple presidents’ administrations to get ‘forever chemicals’ like PFAS out of Pennsylvania drinking water and keep them out,” Senator Casey said. “This major investment, made possible by the infrastructure law, is a strong start to clean up PFAS contamination in Pennsylvania’s waters. I’m going to keep working with the Biden Administration to build on this progress and we won’t stop until every Pennsylvanian has safe, clean water in their communities.”

The funding also comes through the EPA’s Emerging Contaminants in Small or Disadvantaged Communities (EC-SDC) Grant Program. The program works to promote access to safe and clean water in small, rural and disadvantaged communities.

“Clean drinking water is a human right, and the Biden Administration’s allocation of funds from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to address ‘forever chemicals’ in Pennsylvania’s drinking water is a massive step forward. These chemicals are a major threat to our community’s health and safety, and we’re going to keep working towards ensuring clean drinking water for all,” Senator Fetterman added.

As part of his ongoing efforts to address the toxic effects of PFAS contamination, Senator Casey helped secure the inclusion of multiple provisions in the 2023 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) to advance research and a path toward remediation of toxic exposure to PFAS.

In 2022, Senator Casey also helped to include a provision in the NDAA requiring the Department of Defense (DoD) to complete a report identifying all DoD-procured products containing PFAS and formulating plans to limit use of all those products. Additionally, he helped support the NDAA-included requirement to create a publicly accessible website detailing the DoD’s research efforts and assessments of PFAS contamination.