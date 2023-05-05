HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– An abortion medication that was approved by the FDA years ago is at the forefront of a federal lawsuit and the Pennsylvania Attorney General wants to clear the air of any confusion of the drug.

Mifepristone is one of two drugs that is used for medication abortion was originally approved by the FDA in 2000 but it is now being challenged in Texas federal court.

The approval status will stand until an official decision is made. A list of Frequently Asked Questions has been released by the state’s AG Office for anyone that has any confusion about using the mifepristone.

“I understand there may be a lot of confusion regarding the accessibility of mifepristone and medication abortion in light of the lawsuits making national news, so let me provide clarity: mifepristone remains legal in Pennsylvania,” Attorney General Michelle Henry said in a news release. “My office put together this information sheet to clarify the current legal status of the drug and its availability for individuals considering abortion in Pennsylvania.”

Since being approved, mifepristone has been used approximately 5.6 million times in the United States and accounts for more than half of the abortion sin Pennsylvania.

The drug is also at the base of another lawsuit that 18 other attorney generals, including AG Henry, filed, asking a Washington federal court to set aside certain FDA prescribing requirements on mifepristone.

To view the list of the FAQs of mifepristone by the Pa. AG can be found online.