PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania-based AdaptHealth LLC will have to pay over $5 million for allegedly submitting false claims to federal healthcare programs, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ).

AdaptHealth LLC, formerly known as QMES, LLC, will have to pay $5.3 million to resolve alleged False Claims Act violations for allegedly submitting false claims to federal healthcare programs for respiratory devices that patients did not need or use.

AdaptHealth LLC is a provider of durable medical equipment based out of Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

The settlement resolves allegations between 2013 and 2017 where AdaptHealth (known at this time as QMES and Tri-County Medical Equipment and Supply LLC), knowingly and willfully billed federal payors for non-invasive ventilators (NIVs) when a patient was instead prescribed and used a BiPAP machine, for which federal payors reimburse suppliers thousands of dollars less per year, according to the DOJ.



This also resolved allegations that AdaptHealth continued to bill federal payors for ventilators after patients no longer needed or were using them and/or double-billed federal payers for some ventilator rentals in violation of the program’s requirements.

“The integrity of our health care system depends on the government being able to rely on durable medical equipment providers to seek reimbursement for only those devices a doctor has prescribed for their patient and that the patient actually needs and uses,” U.S. Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero said. “Providers like AdaptHealth have an obligation to ensure that the equipment and devices they rent to patients are medically necessary and properly billed. When companies disregard that obligation to maximize their profits, this Office will hold them accountable.”

The settlement also resolves a lawsuit that was originally brought by Michael J. Kelly, a former QMES employee, under the whistleblower, or qui tam, provisions in the False Claims Act. According to the DOJ, the act permits private citizens with knowledge of fraud against the government to bring a lawsuit on behalf of the United States and to share in any recovery. Kelly will receive approximately $950,000 as part of the settlement.

Tips and complaints from all sources about potential fraud, waste, abuse and mismanagement can be reported to the Department of Health and Human Services at 800-HHS-TIPS (800-447-8477).