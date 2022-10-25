HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A bill allowing junior firefighters to receive live-burn, interior fire training will soon be heading to the governor for final approval.

Senate Bill 1027 which is sponsored by State Senator Pat Stefano (R-32) was approved by the Senate on June 13 and passed the House of Representatives with bipartisan support on Monday. Junior firefighters, aged 17, would be allowed to participate in the live burns with permission from their parent or guardian and fire chief.

“Given the increasing difficulties fire companies have in recruiting and retaining volunteers, we have to capitalize on the interest young people have rather than barring them from completing the training for activity that attracted them in the first place,” Stefano said. “We can maintain their enthusiasm for helping their communities and saving lives safely with my bill.”

Pennsylvania Fire and Emergency Services Institute Executive Director Jerry Ozog said the bill will better prepare junior firefighters to help their communities.

“Permitting junior firefighters to complete interior fire training will better prepare them to help Pennsylvania communities immediately when they turn 18 years old,” Ozog said. “Sen. Stefano clearly understands the challenges facing Pennsylvania’s volunteer fire companies, and we thank him for his continued efforts to help Pennsylvania’s volunteer fire companies.”

The interior fire training would be completed under the instruction of a credentialed Pennsylvania State Fire Academy instructor.