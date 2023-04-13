PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – New proposed legislation in the Commonwealth would limit the number of handguns a person is able to buy in a certain length of time.

Melissa Shusterman (D-Part of Chester County) introduced the legislation to house members in a memo on Wednesday, April 12. Shusterman noted that the legislation is an attempt to combat trafficking via the Iron Pipeline, which is a system of states with weak gun laws that allow individuals to obtain firearms illegally.

“With roughly 8,850 crime guns traced to Pennsylvania in 2020, and 431 alone supplied from our state to New Jersey, our place in the Iron Pipeline cannot be ignored,” Shusterman wrote.

The proposed legislation would place a limit on purchases of handguns in Pennsylvania, allowing one handgun per person within any 30-day period.

Exceptions would be made for the following:

Licensed firearm dealers

Licensed collectors

Law enforcement and correctional facilities

Licensed private security companies

Antique firearms

Stolen firearms

“In addition, it would create a pathway for citizens to earn advance permission to purchase more than one gun during the 30-day period.”

Any fees or fines that violators obtain would be deposited into the Violence Prevention Fund to be used for police grants.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

You can read Shusterman’s full memo here.