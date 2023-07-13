(WTAJ)- A Pennsylvania State Representative has introduced a bill that would prohibit candidates from appearing on the ballot for more than one public office per election.

State Rep. Russ Diamond (R-Jonestown) introduced the bill on July 12. This bill was introduced in response to an issue that the House of Representatives faced in 2022.

“Last year, two individuals were elected to the House of Representatives but were also elected to higher office at the same election. By choosing to accept the higher offices, those two legislative seats were left vacant, requiring an expensive special election to fill them,” Diamond said in his memo. Those two vacancies also contributed to the unfortunate months-long delay in organizing the House of Representatives and tending to the business of governing the Commonwealth.”

Diamond has appeared on the ballot for more than one public office twice, once in the 2004 general election and once in the 2022 primary election.

“As witnessed earlier this year, a successful run for two different offices can not only leave certain constituencies without representation, but can also contribute to chaos in governance,” Diamond said in response to this.

This legislation would require candidates to affirm that they have not submitted paperwork to file for ballot access for another public office when submitting their petitions. However, candidates simultaneously seeking state or county offices are allowed to do so.



