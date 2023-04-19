PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – A proposed bill would require students to fill out a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

In a memo to Senate members, State Senator Scott Martin (R-Parts of Berks and Lancaster Counties) is asking for support on his legislation that would “ensure young people better understand their higher education funding options.”

“In many cases, our students are missing opportunities for higher education because they are unaware of financial assistance and resources that might be available to them,” Martin wrote. “They should graduate high school with all the available tools and resources needed to pursue higher education. Education empowerment and access is a priority, and I believe this new policy proposal will help Pennsylvania achieve similar successes as other states.”

In his memo, Martin notes that Louisiana has enacted similar legislation and that 79% of its high school students now complete those forms. Chancellor of the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education and representatives of the Commonwealth’s state-related universities, including Penn State University President Neeli Bendapudi, Ph.D., expressed support for a statewide universal FAFSA policy.

“It is also critical we find ways to address the needs of our workforce across Pennsylvania; we need skilled workers in a wide array of fields. Creating a universal FAFSA requirement will ensure all students understand the type of aid that is available to them so they can make an informed decision about their education and career training options.”

You can read his full memo here.