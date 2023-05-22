HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) – A Pennsylvania bill that would allow for children of deployed military members to retain in-state tuition has passed a committee.

The Pa House of Education Committee announced on Monday, May 22 that they have unanimously passed a bill by State Representative Frank Burns (D-Cambria). This bill would guarantee in-state tuition rates for Pennsylvania students enrolled in a public college or university in the state even if their military parent is reassigned out of state.

The legislation, H.B. 804, was introduced to bring some peace of mind to Pennsylvania’s military families, according to Burns.

“The nature of military service requires them to go where and when they’re needed, so military parents can’t control where they’re sent,” Burns said. “That unpredictability shouldn’t penalize them or their children when it comes to their child’s higher education. My bill would make sure they aren’t.”

It would guarantee in-state tuition rates to military families as soon as a student enrolls or registers at a community college or submits an enrollment deposit to a four-year public college or state-owned or state-related university. Even if their military parent is later reassigned or deployed and the family moves out of state.

“This bill would add some flexibility to the state’s public higher education institutions in order to provide some stability to an otherwise potentially uncertain aspect for military families and their college-aged children,” Burns added. “I look forward to the bill’s passage in the House chamber, which is anticipated to be later this week.”