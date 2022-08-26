HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) – Pennsylvania State Police can now pull over drivers that have any part of their license plates covered.

This ruling follows a case from April 2021, where an officer pulled over a car that had a license plate with the bottom strip covered up.

Specifically, it was said the frame encircling the plate prevented the officer from seeing the information on the bottom of the plate, such as the state tourism website.

The person who was pulled over argued there was no basis for the stop because the officer could read the number on the registration plate and there was no question as to which state had issued the plate. However, the court agreed with the officer.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

This decision has left many Pennsylvanians with concerns about license plate covers. The ruling suggests that even if just a small piece of the license is obscured it could be cause for a traffic stop.