HARRISBURG, Pa (WTAJ) — On Wednesday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health announced they are lowering Birth Certificate access age from 18 to 16 years old.

Acting Secretary of Health and Pennsylvania Physician, General Dr. Denise Johnson, announced the changes, which were made to provide additional access to individuals to young adults who may want or need their birth certificates before they turn 18.

“When the department learned that some minors experiencing homelessness or navigating through the foster or juvenile justice system were struggling to receive their birth certificate, we made appropriate changes,” Dr. Johnson said. “Now people as young as 16 can access their personal vital records which can help them establish their identity.”

The update to the birth certificate request will also allow 16 and 17-year-olds to apply for driver’s licenses or college admission instead of waiting until their 18th birthday.