ANNVILLE, Pa (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veteran Affairs (DMVA) have its Mobile Veterans Outreach Vans ready to help veteran apply for benefits across the Commonwealth.

The outreach vans are now available to be booked for community events, to help veterans obtain information and begin their benefit claim paperwork. The outreach program is free to participants and is run by veteran service officers.

“Every eligible veteran should be able to access the benefits they earned through their service to this nation,” Maj. Gen. Mark Schindler, Pennsylvania’s acting adjutant general and head of DMVA said. “That’s why the DMVA is working to eliminate barriers to applying for benefits, like transportation, and meet veterans where they are. With our outreach programs, we’re working to make sure veterans can get the services they need, right in their communities.”

Outreach vans can be booked online for community events and be set up at convenient locations such as shopping centers, sporting events, county fairs, parades, festivals and more.

In 2022, the outreach vans traveled to 74 different events throughout Pennsylvania working with over 1,850 veterans. Each van is wheelchair-accessible and equipped with technology to help veterans apply for benefits on the spot.

The DMVA also coordinates each event with county directors of Veterans Affairs, veteran service organizations and local and state officials to spread the word as much as possible.

For more information about the DMVA, visit their website.