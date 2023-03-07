PENNSYLVANIA, Pa. (WTAJ) – Older and disabled PA residents are being encouraged by the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging to apply for a rebate program online.

Residents can apply for rebates on property taxes or rent paid in 2022. The assistance is available through the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program. This program has delivered more than $7,600,000,000 to eligible Pennsylvanians since 1971.

After checking eligibility requirements, individuals can file rebate applications online by visiting mypath.pa.gov. Submitting your application through myPATH is easy and does not require you to sign up for an account.

Here are the eligibility requirements:

age 65 and older

widows and widowers age 50 and older

People with disabilities age 18 and older

The income limit is $35,000 a year for homeowners and $15,000 annually for renters, and half of Social Security income is excluded.

Spouses, personal representatives or estates may also file rebate claims on behalf of claimants who lived at least one day in the claim year and meet all other eligibility criteria.

The maximum standard rebate is $650, but supplemental rebates for qualifying homeowners can boost rebates to $975.

Applicants will be asked to provide specific information on their income and rent/property taxes. Applicants should check the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program instruction booklet to learn which information they will need to input/upload to complete the process.

Applicants must reapply for rebates every year because rebates are based on annual income and property taxes or rent paid each year. Spouses, personal representatives or estates may file rebate claims on behalf of claimants who lived at least one day in 2022 and meet all other eligibility criteria.

It’s free to apply for a rebate, and applicants are reminded that free assistance is available at hundreds of locations across the state, including Department of Revenue district offices, local Area Agencies on Aging, senior centers and state legislators’ offices.

Visit the Property/Tax Rent Rebate page on the Department of Revenue’s website for further information on the program.