BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) is encouraging all state students and learners to fill out their Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) for the 2023-24 school year.

The FAFSA applications officially opened on Saturday, October 1.

The PDE rolled out its FAFSA Go! initiative Monday at Slippery Rock University in partnership with the college and the Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency (PHEAA) to remind students of the help that is available for tuition costs.

“Over the past few years, FAFSA completion has been down and millions of dollars have been left on the table by Pennsylvania learners,” Dr. Tanya I. Garcia, PDE’s Deputy Secretary and Commissioner for Postsecondary and Higher Education said. “We want to make sure that all students who are eligible to complete a FAFSA get the assistance they need to access affordable higher education.”

Slippery Rock held a workshop Monday to guide students through the application process and held a demo showing two students applying for FAFSA.

PHEAA Access Partner Wendy Dunlap said there are many resources and workshops to assist students and families in the application process.

“This FAFSA Go! initiative will bring awareness to all of those,” Dunlap said. “The FAFSA is so important for students to complete. It’s their gateway to receiving financial aid from the federal government, from the schools themselves, and also from Pennsylvania.”