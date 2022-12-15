HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, marks “Military Veterans & Families Day” at the Pennsylvania Farm Show. To honor veterans and their families, several discounts will be offered on Thursday.

All day Thursday, Jan. 12, veterans and active duty military members can show their military IDs to receive these offers:

A&S Dog Treats

Service dogs can get a free bag of treats. Show your military ID for 20 percent off all products.

Centre Boot Company

Show your military ID for 10 percent off all products.

Casalingo Foods

Show your military ID for 15 percent off all food items and products.

Floyd’s Wooden Animals

Active military members and veterans can receive 20 percent off all products. Firefighters, EMTs, and law enforcement are also included in this deal.

Leather 4U

Get 10 percent off all products after showing your military ID.

Miller’s Gourmet Foods

With a military ID, get $1 off any purchase.

PA Cable Network & PCNTV

Show your military ID to get 25 percent off an annual subscription to PCN Select.

The Rustic Horse

Get 10 percent off all purchases after showing a military ID.

Unique Jewelry by Fay

Show a military ID to get 10 percent off all purchases.

These deals and discounts are only valid on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The popular Army-Navy Cookoff, where military chefs battle it out with flavor, will start at 1 p.m. on the PA Preferred Culinary Connection stage.