PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – Pennsylvania First Lady Lori Shapiro visited the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank to bring awareness to upcoming federal changes to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and encourage continued support for Pennsylvania’s charitable food network from food banks to soup kitchens.

The First Lady’s visit comes just one week before the first of two major changes that will impact Pennsylvania’s 1.9 million SNAP recipients. Due to passage of the recent federal Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023, starting in March, SNAP recipient households will no longer receive the Emergency Allotment (EA) additional payment created during the COVID-19 public health emergency and will resume receiving just one SNAP payment per month.

February will be the last month EAs are sent; starting March 1, SNAP recipients will only receive one regular SNAP payment. During the pandemic, the EAs allowed a household to receive the maximum SNAP benefit amount for their household size or, if they already received the maximum benefit amount, an additional $95.

When these benefits end, Pennsylvania’s charitable food network will be called to step up its fight against hunger in communities across the Commonwealth. Food banks in Pennsylvania typically serve approximately 2.2 million people annually, but since the public health crisis began in March 2020, these food banks have served nearly 356.6 million pounds of food to more than 41.8 million duplicated individuals.

“Organizations like the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank are preparing to meet the increased needs that will come with the reduction in SNAP benefits,” First Lady Shapiro said. “I encourage everyone to support your local food bank and food pantry with food or resources. Every bit goes to support life-saving work.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The Department of Human Services recognizes the impact these federal changes may have on households and wants to make sure families that need food assistance know where to go for help: