PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) — Twice every year the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) allows residents and visitors to fish for free.

The PFBC recently announced those dates will be Sunday, May 28, 2023, and Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Throughout the entirety of both days, residents and non-residents can fish for free on Pennsylvania waterways.

Trout/salmon and Lake Erie permits are also not required, however, all fishing regulations still apply. A full list of those regulations can be found here.