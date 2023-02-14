PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — Emergency SNAP benefits given to families during the COVID-19 pandemic are set to expire and the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank is preparing to serve a higher amount of recipients than normal.

In 2020, the SNAP benefits, formerly known as food stamps, were approved by Congress to give families two payments for groceries a month. Since then, Congress made changes in federal law that will no longer allow SNAP recipients to receive a second payment for groceries starting in March.

Food Bank Director of Community Connections and Collaborative Learning Chris West said the change comes at a time when families are experiencing economic challenges and a massive influx of recipients looking to use their benefits before the end of the February will put a strain on food banks.

“While we knew these emergency SNAP benefits were temporary and would eventually expire, the loss of the benefits comes at a time when heating bills, inflation and food costs are creating a real hardship for families. This change will exacerbate the already existing strain on Food Banks, but we are confident in our ability to meet the need and support our neighbors facing hunger,” West said.

Nearly 350,000 residents in Pennsylvania are expected to lose Emergency SNAP Benefits this month. The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services estimates families in the state will lose an average of $180 per month per household with the change.

“We know families facing food insecurity often have to make extreme choices. We never want someone to have to choose between keeping the heat on, seeing the doctor or having enough food to eat,” West said. “Through direct distributions, senior boxes, our onsite pantry and more than 1,000 partners in the area, we’re ready to step in and provide relief.”

West added Pennsylvania’s SNAP program offers more support than other states with increased eligibility for those 59 and under to 200 percent of the Federal Poverty Level.

Food banks can also help those who qualify for SNAP benefits apply over the phone. Anyone looking to apply or find food resources can visit pittsburghfoodbank.org or call 412-460-3663 x655.