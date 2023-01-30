A young white tail deer looks up from a hillside, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in Marple Township, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — There’s a long list of potential changes coming to the 2023-2024 hunting and trapping seasons.

The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners has given preliminary approval on the wide range of modifications. Notably, the board is proposing the archery season for Elk start a week later. This they said will give more time between the license drawing and the beginning of the season.

There’s a lot more on the list including bag limits. The full list of proposed changes can be found below:

For black bear, WMUs 1B, 2C, 4A, 4B and 4D would be removed from the extended firearms black bear season because of declining nuisance complaints in these units.

For elk, the proposed archery season would be a week later than in 2022-23 to provide additional time between the license drawing and the beginning of the season.

For furbearers, WMUs 3B and 4E would be opened to river otter trapping because habitat and population data indicate that these units can support sustainable otter harvest.

For small game, a significant expansion of opportunity for put-and-take hunting of captive-reared bobwhite quail in most of Pennsylvania is proposed through an earlier season opening date, later season closing date, and removal of the daily bag limit. Also, adjustments to crow season dates and addition of Thursdays as hunting days are proposed to shift hunting opportunity from the peak breeding season to the fall and winter months.

For falconry, an expansion of falconry opportunities, to include the period of overlap with the regular firearms deer season and the authorization of falconers to take certain furbearers are proposed.

No substantive changes are proposed for white-tailed deer or wild turkey seasons, although the 2024 youth and regular spring turkey seasons are proposed to open five days later than in 2023 due to normal calendar fluctuation and the wild turkey management plan guideline of opening the regular season the Saturday closest to May 1. The seasons and bag limits preliminarily approved by the board would continue with a Saturday opener to the firearms deer season. Prior to their vote, the board reviewed recent license data showing a positive change following the implementation of the Saturday opener. In particular, the license data showed that the move to a Saturday opener was followed by increased license sales by hunters ages 18 to 34 and female hunters. The board will vote to finalize the 2023-24 season dates, including those for the firearms deer season, at its upcoming meeting on April 15, 2023. The board also preliminarily approved a measure that would make all mentored hunters, including mentored adults, eligible to participate in the October special firearms season for antlerless deer and bears.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The public is encouraged to comment on the proposed changes between now and the board’s next meetings on April 14 and 15 where the changes are expected to be finalized.

More information on the proposed changes and bag limits can be found on the Pennsylvania Game Commission website.