PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania residents can now buy seedlings from the Pa. Game Commission for at home planting.

Pennsylvania residents are now able to purchase seedlings for wildlife food and cover, watershed protection, soil erosion control and for reclamation of disturbed areas, such as surface mine sites and utility rights-of-way.

Some of the seedling species being offered are eastern red cedars, black chokeberries, ninebark, scrub oak, northern red oak and wild grape.

It is recommended that transportation should be inside a vehicle, not in a trunk and that air conditioning should be used. Seedlings should not be exposed to direct sunlight or wind during transport.

When delivered, detailed planting directions will be included with the seedlings. It is recommended to reduce competition from existing vegetation for 1-2 years after planting.

The Pa. Game Commission also advises planters to protect their hands and arms, to wear a dust mask to prevent the inhalation of fungus spores, to wash hands and other exposed areas of the body using antibacterial soap and be sure to treat all scrapes with a disinfectant.

Seedlings are sold in units of 25. The 2024 order form contains a selection of evergreens, deciduous trees and shrubs, most of which are native to Pennsylvania and collected from Pa. sources.

All seedlings offered for sale can be purchased at a discounted price. Orders of 12 or more total units, 300 seedlings, qualify for applicable discounted pricing. With the discount, prices are as low as $11.25 per unit.

The Howard Nursery grows tree and shrub seedlings for use on state game lands. The selection of seedlings changes from year to year due to available seeds, seedling germination and growing conditions.

“It takes three years to grow conifers and sometimes two years to grow hardwood trees from seed,” Brian Stone, manager at Howard Nursery, said. “Our surplus of red oaks is great this season; and this year we have a limited supply of wild grape, northern spicebush, and flowering dogwood.”

Ordering is currently open and can be done on the Pa. Game Commission’s website. All orders will accepted until May 1.