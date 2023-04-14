PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – Several Pennsylvania departments joined forces to raise awareness about organ donation.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and Health (DOH), Center for Organ Recovery and Education and the Gift of Life Donor Program recognized the national observance of Donate Life Month in April. They took the time to spread the message that license and ID holder can help to save lives by registering as an organ donor.

Friday, April 14 also marks National Donate Life Blue & Green Day. The public can celebrate the day by wearing blue and green, which are the colors that are recognized for organ donation.

More than 49.5% of current driver’s licenses and identification card holders are registered as organ donors, that’s nearly five million Pennsylvanians. Currently, more than 7,000 Pennsylvanians await organ transplants.

To add the organ donor designation to an existing driver’s license or identification card today, visit The Driver and Vehicle Services website, and select the “Become an organ donor in 30 seconds” icon.

Once the designation is added, individuals will receive a designation card that they must carry with them to affirm organ donor status until they renew or replace their driver’s license or identification card.

There is no charge for adding the designation to your driver’s license or identification card.

Clarence Banks, individual on organ donor list (from Harrisburg), joins the Pennsylvania Departments of Transportation (PennDOT) and Health (DOH) to raise awareness about organ donation. Recognizing the national observance of Donate Life Month in April, PennDOT and DOH were joined by Pennsylvania organ donation organizations, Center for Organ Recovery and Education (CORE) and Gift of Life Donor Program to spread the message that driver’s license and identification card holders can easily help another person live a fuller, longer life by registering as an organ donor.

Cindy Findley, DOH Deputy Secretary for Health Promotion and Disease Prevention, joined the Pennsylvania Departments of Transportation (PennDOT) to raise awareness about organ donation. Recognizing the national observance of Donate Life Month in April, PennDOT and DOH were joined by Pennsylvania organ donation organizations, Center for Organ Recovery and Education (CORE) and Gift of Life Donor Program to spread the message that driver’s license and identification card holders can easily help another person live a fuller, longer life by registering as an organ donor. “The Department of Health is proud of our partnership with PennDOT and the Organ Procurement Organizations – the Center for Organ Recovery and Education, and Gift of Life Donor Program,” said Pennsylvania Department of Health’s Deputy Secretary for Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Cindy Findley. “The Department will continue to look for new and creative ways to promote the importance of registering to become an organ donor, and I encourage you to talk to one person today about organ donation. It only takes a minute to register, and a single organ donor can save up to eight lives.”

Kurt Myers, PennDOT Deputy Secretary for Driver and Vehicle Services, joined Health (DOH) to raise awareness about organ donation. Recognizing the national observance of Donate Life Month in April, PennDOT and DOH were joined by Pennsylvania organ donation organizations, Center for Organ Recovery and Education (CORE) and Gift of Life Donor Program to spread the message that driver’s license and identification card holders can easily help another person live a fuller, longer life by registering as an organ donor. “Potential donors considering adding the organ donor designation to their driver’s license or identification card do not have to wait for their renewal notices to take action,” said PennDOT Deputy Secretary for Driver and Vehicle Services Kurt Myers. “Making the decision today to become an organ donor can potentially lead to saving a life.”

Kurt Myers, PennDOT Deputy Secretary for Driver and Vehicle Services, joined Health (DOH) to raise awareness about organ donation. Recognizing the national observance of Donate Life Month in April, PennDOT and DOH were joined by Pennsylvania organ donation organizations, Center for Organ Recovery and Education (CORE) and Gift of Life Donor Program to spread the message that driver’s license and identification card holders can easily help another person live a fuller, longer life by registering as an organ donor. “Potential donors considering adding the organ donor designation to their driver’s license or identification card do not have to wait for their renewal notices to take action,” said PennDOT Deputy Secretary for Driver and Vehicle Services Kurt Myers. “Making the decision today to become an organ donor can potentially lead to saving a life.”

Kurt Myers, PennDOT Deputy Secretary for Driver and Vehicle Services, Shellie Lebash, daughter of Organ Donor Recipient (from Altoona), Clarence Banks, individual on organ donor list (from Harrisburg), Cindy Findley, DOH Deputy Secretary for Health Promotion and Disease Prevention

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

“The Department of Health is proud of our partnership with PennDOT and the Organ Procurement Organizations – the Center for Organ Recovery and Education, and Gift of Life Donor Program,” Pennsylvania Department of Health’s Deputy Secretary for Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Cindy Findley said. “The Department will continue to look for new and creative ways to promote the importance of registering to become an organ donor, and I encourage you to talk to one person today about organ donation. It only takes a minute to register, and a single organ donor can save up to eight lives.”