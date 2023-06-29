HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Legislation passed the Pennsylvania House of Representatives on Wednesday that would expand access to menstrual hygiene products.

Under H.B. 850 a waiver would be provided for people who menstruate and utilized SNAP or WIC programs to purchase menstrual hygiene products and diapers.

The bill’s author, state Rep. Darisha Parker, said she is proud to be an ally for women and those who menstruate across the Commonwealth.

“This legislation would remove barriers for those who menstruate and utilize these programs. Period poverty disproportionately affects communities of color, so this bill would address that systemic problem,” Parker said. “We need to provide dignity amongst women and girls. It’s sad many have to deal with scarcity of feminine products and diapers.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The bill would also create a grant program that would provide eligible public schools with funding, allowing them to acquire and distribute menstrual hygiene products.