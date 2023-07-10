(WTAJ)- The Pennsylvania House passed the CROWN Act with Bipartisan votes on July 7.

A Bipartisan vote happens when members of both the Democrat and Republican parties agree on a political decision by finding common ground.

CROWN, which stands for creating a respectful and open world for natural hair, was introduced to the House by Congresswoman Summer Lee (D-Allegheny) and Speaker Joanna McClinton (D-Delaware) after a constituent of hers was discriminated against because of her hair.

This bill focuses on amending the Pennsylvania Human Relations Act to prohibit discrimination based on hair texture or style, which Lee says Black women experience regularly.

“Black women’s hair is 2.5x more likely to be perceived as unprofessional and over 20% of Black women have been sent from work because of their hair. 25% of Black women believe they have been denied a job interview because of their hair and that number rises to 1/3 of Black women aged 25-34,” Lee said.

Rep. La’Tasha D. Mayes (D-Allegheny) sponsored the bill and had introduced it into the past two legislative sessions before getting it passed.

“With the House Democratic Caucus majority, we continue to deliver for Pennsylvanians by passing the CROWN Act, which would prohibit hair discrimination, thereby ensuring all Pennsylvanians have greater and equal opportunities,” Mayes said. “After four years of House Republicans refusing to act, we have now made progress with the CROWN Act, thanks to my co-sponsor, Speaker of the House Joanna McClinton, who previously introduced the CROWN Act in 2021 and 2019, though it did not receive consideration under House Republican leadership.”

Now that the Pennsylvania House has passed the CROWN Act, it will move onto the State Senate, where if passed it will then move to the Governor for signature. As of 2023 28 Republicans sit on the Pa. Senate versus 22 Democrats.