HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A bill that would require all Pennsylvania schools to hold a moment of silence in observance of 9/11 passed the state House of Representatives on Monday.

House Bill 1097 was passed unanimously during its third consideration and is to amend the act of March 10, 1949, known as the Public School Code of 1949, to provide the observance on the anniversary of September 11, 2001.

The bill’s author Representative Jim Haddock (D-Luzerne/Lackawanna) said the majority of students in schools across the state are not being taught the significance of 9/11 and the legislation would help future generations understand the events of that day.

“My bill would ensure that future generations of Pennsylvanians understand the events of 9/11, as well as the impact that day continues to have on the lives of all Americans,” Haddock said. “The tragedies that occurred on Sept. 11, 2001, changed our country forever. It is 22 years later, and we are still studying and analyzing the effect that day had on our foreign policy, national security, society and our values.”

According to Haddock, the bill would also direct the Department of Education to create a model curriculum that would inform students about the significance of 9/11. The curriculum would be optional for schools.

The legislation now moves to the Senate for consideration.