ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission (PHRC) has announced new regulations and definitions for protected classes.

The new regulations, which were published on June 17, outlined new definitions of sex, religious creed and race. These new definitions were written to include anti-bias protection for the LGBTQ+ community and people with hairstyles specific to their culture.

These regulations are used to protect people from discrimination in employment, housing, commercial property, education and public accommodations.

The PHRC has provided a new comprehensive definition to the protected class of “sex” to include pregnancy, childbirth, breastfeeding, sex assigned at birth (male, female or intersex), gender identity and/or expression and sexual orientation.

The regulations now define “race” to include ancestry, national origin, ethnic characteristics, interracial marriage and traits associated with race (hair texture and hairstyles associated with race and/or culture).

“Religious creed” now includes all aspects of religious observance, practice and belief.

After the sixty-day wait period, the PHRC celebrated the passing of all regulations on Aug. 16.