MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — For the 12th straight year, the Pennsylvania Lottery has raised more than $1 billion to benefit older Pennsylvanians.

The lottery announce Wednesday they generated more than $1.1 billion during the 2022-23 fiscal year for older Pennsylvanians. This money is used in multiple senior programs, which include property tax and rent rebates, free and reduced fare transportation, prescription assistance and more.

The Pennsylvania Lottery said the profit was driven by the $4.98 billion in traditional game sales, which includes scratch-off tickets and draw games like Powerball and Mega Millions. Online games also brought in $922.7 million in sales.

“This fiscal year was the second-best for total sales in the Lottery’s more than 50-year history,”

Secretary of Revenue Pat Browne, said “The Pennsylvania Lottery takes great pride in the

fact that it’s the only Lottery in the U.S. that dedicates all of its proceeds to benefit older

residents. The Lottery is already hard at work looking for new and innovative ways to continue

responsibly generating funds for programs that so many older Pennsylvanians rely on each

day.”

Below is a list of additional accomplishments the Lottery achieved between July 1, 2022, and June 30, 2023.

Sales of Scratch-Off games totaled more than $3.3 billion, down slightly by $164.8 million, or over 4.7 percent, from the previous year. These games account for more than 67% percent of total traditional sales

Sales of Draw Games at Retail — including the PICK family of games and Wild Ball, Treasure Hunt, Cash 5 with Quick Cash, Match 6 Lotto, Millionaire Raffle, Cash4Life®, Powerball®, and Mega Millions® — totaled more than $1.4 billion for the fiscal year, an increase of more than $149.6 million, or 11.6 percent, from the previous year’s total. This fiscal year, there were several large Powerball® and Mega Millions® jackpots that drove sales.

The Lottery’s $872.5 million in online instant play increased by nearly $126 million, or more than 16.8 percent, from the prior fiscal year. This is the second-best sales year for online instant sales. Online Draw Game ticket sales totaled $50.1 million, an increase of $22.4 million, or 81 percent.

The Pennslyvania Lottery is operated as a bureau within the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue. For more information, visit their website.