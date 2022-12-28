PHILADELPHIA (WTAJ) — A 73-year-old Collegeville man has been convicted of wire fraud and shipping misbranded animal drugs, United States Attorney, Jacqueline C. Romero announced.

Charges were brought against Jonathan Nyce in February 2020 for what was a years-long scheme to defraud pet owners. According to the release, Nyce deceived pet owners by falsely claiming to sell canine cancer-curing drugs.

Nyce was running multiple companies, including “Canine Care,” “ACGT” and “CAGT, ” where he stated he created drugs to help treat cancer in dogs. According to the Justice Department, Nyce used various websites to market the “cancer-curing” medication to desperate pet owners, dating back to 2012.

These websites made false and fraudulent claims regarding “Tumexal” and “Naturasone,” including that “Tumexal is effective against a wide variety of cancers,” and, “in fact, Tumexal will almost always restore a cancer-stricken dog’s appetite, spirit and energy!” The medication, however, was just a collection of bulk ingredients that Nyce blended together in Collegeville, according to the release.

Nyce reportedly requested pet owners to pay hundreds or thousands of dollars for these drugs by promoting their effectiveness of the drugs. According to the Justice Department, he also told prospective customers that their ill pets could participate in clinical trials but they had to pay large sums of money.

Evidence obtained showed Nyce sold nearly $1 million worth of drugs to approximately 900 victims.

Nyce’s marketing, sale and shipment of the drugs violated the Food and Drug Administration’s Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act because it was not approved by the FDA. According to the report, Nyce falsely claimed in promotional material that his company’s research was funded “funded in part by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

“When beloved pets become sick, caring owners look for treatments that can offer hope to keep their pet alive and comfortable,” said U.S. Attorney Romero. “Jonathan Nyce took advantage of that bond between pet and owner by defrauding customers and giving them false hope that they might be able to save their dying pet. That is both cruel and illegal, and we hope this verdict brings his victims a small measure of justice for their suffering.”

Nyce’s case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Christopher E. Parisi.