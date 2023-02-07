CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Middle-school students in central Pennsylvania and throughout the state are encouraged to participate in the 2023 National Civics Bee.

In this first round of the contest, local middle school students will participate in an essay competition. Judges will then select 20 finalists to participate in the local competition: a live quiz event testing civics knowledge to be held April 17 in Centre County.

The deadline to submit the essay is 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24.

“This is a great opportunity for students, middle school students, to participate in a competition in the central region,” Greg Scott, President and CEO of the Chamber of Business and Industry of Centre County said. “This civics bee is a chance for our students to get involved and understand our government. Understand their civic responsibility.”

The Bee is being hosted locally by the Chamber of Business & Industry of Centre County, with support from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation.

The Bee is intended to inspire a new generation of Americans to be civically engaged and active in shaping the future of our communities and our nation.

The top 3 students from the local competition will advance to the state competition.

​Prizes

Each finalist will receive a certificate. In addition:

The First Place Winner will receive a $1000 cash prize.

The Second Place Winner will receive a $500 cash prize.

The Third Place Winner will receive a $250 cash prize.

How to Enter

If you are a middle-school student with an idea about using civics to solve a problem in your community, review the rules and guidelines on this page and create an account to enter the essay contest: https://tinyurl.com/mtut2wdw

Once you’ve created an account, complete the submission form, including contact information for your parent or guardian, and submit your 500-word essay either online or by mail.

If you wish to mail in your essay you can send it to:

CBICC

131 S. Fraser St., Ste. 1

State College, PA 16801

Attn: National Civics Bee

“Civics education can uplift and empower our young people by giving them the knowledge and confidence to fully participate as future leaders in their communities,” Scott said. “This competition is an exciting and fun way for students to express their thoughts and share their ideas about how our government works and our rights and responsibilities as citizens.”

To learn more about the competition you can check out the Chamber of Business & Industry of Centre County website.



